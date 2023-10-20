Weather Conditions

The Government of Dominica has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Dominica.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Fisherfolk, aquaculture and mariculture farmers, small craft operators and sea-bathers are being urged to prepare for tropical storm conditions as Tropical Storm Tammy slowly makes its way toward the lesser Antilles.

Tammy is expected to bring tropical storm conditions and heavy rain to portions of the leeward islands from tomorrow Friday.

According to the latest forecasts, Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts.

Little change in strength is expected tonight, however Gradual strengthening is expected to begin on Friday and continue into this weekend. Tammy is forecast to be at or near hurricane intensity when it moves near the Leeward Islands.

A statement from the ministry of agriculture urges Fisherfolk and small craft operators along the northern and eastern coasts to remain vigilant and take every precaution to secure vessels, gear, and other equipment which may be at sea from Friday into the weekend.

Venturing out at sea during those days is not recommended for any fishing vessels or small craft operators on the island.

Mariculture farmers are asked to secure lines and other equipment and materials kept at sea and not venture to sea until the passage of the weather system.

Aquaculture farmers are asked to secure ponds, equipment, clear overhanging of trees over ponds, reduce or lower the amount of water in ponds, clear the intake and install a wire mesh at the entrance of intake pipes or remove pipes from intake, where possible.

Sea-bathers should stay out of the water until an all clear is given by the Dominica Meteorological Service.