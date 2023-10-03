WCMF Road Show

The Dominica Festivals Committee, DFC, will take to the streets today Saturday 30th September to further promote next month’s World Creole Music Festival.

The highly anticipate road show promises not only multiple exciting stops and engaging activities but also exclusive ticket prices for the upcoming Festival.

Ogelly Moses, Events Associate at the DFC, confirmed the long-awaited return of the road show.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/300923-Moses001.mp3

DFC Events Associate Ogelly Moses

The event, which starts in Roseau, comes to an end at Purple Turtle Beach in Portsmouth and will make several stops along the west coast.