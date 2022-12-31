Water disruptions in southeast, southwest Trinidad

Black Immigrant Daily News

WASA officials examine a booth at a dam in Navet in 2019. File photo –

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said parts of south-east and south-west Trinidad will experience a disruption in their water supplies.

In one statement on Saturday, WASA said mechanical failure at its San Pedro Booster Station has caused a disruption in the water supply to areas such as Rio Claro, Biche, Navet and Poole in south-east Trinidad.

In a second statement, the authority said reduced water production from its Carapal Well 1 has disrupted water supplies in parts of of south-west Trinidad.

Some of the affected areas include Arena Village, Erin and Los Iros Beach Road.

WASA said repair works are currently underway at the San Pedro Booster Station

These works are scheduled to be completed by 10 pm on Monday.

Upgrade works are currently underway at Carapal and due to be completed by midnight on Friday.

WASA advised customers in the affected areas that a limited truck-borne supply will be available upon request.

This can be requested through the use of the mobile WASA Services App or on the authority’s website: www.wasa.gov.tt.

The app can be downloaded for android customers from the Play Store or for iPhone customers from the Apple Store.

WASA thanked its customers for their patience and understanding.

NewsAmericasNow.com