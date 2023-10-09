The Dominica Cancer Society will embark on its flagship fund raising event later today Saturday, 07th October.

The annual Walk for Cancer Care, takes place on the first Saturday in October.

October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month; however, the Society raises funds to assist all cancer patients who seek financial support from the institution.

President of the Dominica Cancer Society, Yvonne Alexander said this year’s event has been dubbed ‘Walk of Hope for Cancer Care.’

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/061023Yvonne001.mp3

The walk for Cancer Care, will begin at 4pm and take place from Purple Turtle Beach to Benjamin’s Park in Portsmouth, and Canefield, Copthall, and Pointe Michel to the Windsor Park Stadium in Roseau.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/061023Yvonne002.mp3

Alexander is urging the motoring public to mindful of and courteous towards those who will be on the Walk of Hope for Cancer Care on Saturday.