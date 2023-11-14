Waitukubuli Dance Theatre Company celebrates 52 years of existence

The Waitukubuli Dance Theatre Company celebrates its 52nd anniversary this weekend with a dance production entitled “SPLENDOURS OF WAITUKUBULI” at the Old Mill Cultural Centre.

Artistic Director of the Company, Raymond Lawrence, says the production will include performances by the four sections of the group – the Seniors, the Juniors, Past Dancers and also Children Performers as well.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/131123-Ray001.mp3

Speaking on the company’s longevity, Lawrence credits God for this remarkable achievement and milestone of the Dance Company.

He also thanks the past and present members of the Company, the private sector and the general public for their many years of support.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/131123-Ray002.mp3

Artistic Director of the Company, Raymond Lawrence.