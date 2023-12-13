Vybz Kartel’s “Go Go Club” Surge On Apple Music Chart After Rvssian Teases New Riddim

As words spread that Vybz Kartel is reprising his 2009 hit “Go Go Club,” the song shot up on the Apple Music charts for Kingston.

On Monday, the song was at No. 15 on the Top 25 Kingston: Apple Music chart as new generation fans and Kartel’s hardcore fans began screaming it. This comes following Kartel teasing a song sample after producer Rvssian announced that he was sampling the original Go Go Club Riddim for a new beat called Dutty Money Riddim.

Vybz Kartel’s announcement that he was releasing the new single was announced on Monday with much fanfare. Fans and fellow artists were excited at the artiste being on the riddim, which Rvssian announced over the weekend.

Several young artists are on the Dutty Money, including Rajah Wild. It seems that younger artists began sampling the riddim without permission, leading to Rvssian revealing that he’s releasing a second version. Kartel’s latest song seems to be called “Authorized It”, and fans reacted to the possibility that he’ll be on the track.

“I’m so excited for KARTEL pt 2 pon dis riddim refix RUSSIAN AUTHORIZE IT,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Not even google can find Kartel new album..man authorize it X_X,” another fan wrote.

Vybz Kartel is incarcerated and awaiting his appeal court hearing at the Privy Council in England. The artiste, Shawn ‘Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St. John, will be represented by a team of 16 lawyers at the Privy Council on Valentine’s Day 2024. The artiste has expressed optimism that he’d be freed by the court, which is Jamaica’s highest court of appeal.

Kartel is appealing on several grounds, claiming that he did not receive a fair trial and that the evidence against him was allegedly tampered with by the police.

Vybz Kartel and co-defendants, Shawn ‘Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John, are accused of the 2011 murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams, whose body has never been found. Williams was allegedly killed over missing guns that were given to him for safekeeping by the artist, authorities say. His last known location was at Kartel’s house in Havendale where cops believed he was killed before his body disposed of.