Vybz Kartel Previews New Song Mentioning Baby Mother Tanesha

Vybz Kartel is getting ready to drop new music ahead of his big show at the National Stadium at the end of the year.

The dancehall icon was released from prison on July 31st and has been living his best life since then with his family and close friends. It seems he is now ready to get back to what he does best, making music. Vybz Kartel shared a clip of himself setting up his studio equipment with his son Likkle Addi and producer Redboom.

After his release from prison, some fans attacked the artist and his fiancee Sidem Ozturk on social media suggesting that he should’ve rekindled his relationship with his baby mother Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson. Kartel briefly addressed that issue in the upcoming song.

“Prison hot but out a road the heat worse/ Mi have mi own opinion nuh need yours/ Di internet a cuss mi bout who mi fi feature/ Some a dem a seh Sidem some a dem a seh Tanesher,” he deejays.

Kartel added #thecomet hashtag to the post on Instagram renewing chatters around a project he has been working on since his incarceration. Dancehall fans can now expect better quality music from the Gazanation boss now that he doesn’t need to record songs on his iPhone in prison. While he found numerous hits from behind bars, a point of contention among some fans over the years was the quality of his production.

Vybz Kartel now has a chance to mentor his sons musically as they aim to push their dancehall careers to the next level. The deejay has been spending some quality time not just with his fiancee, but also with his sons and grandson. Last week he shared a clip of himself and three of his sons hanging out and then some more clips of himself with his youngest son Aiko’Don.

The Worl’Boss spent 13 years in incarceration before scoring a legal victory to have his case dismissed. He is now focused on his family and health struggles which include his battle with Graves’ disease which caused swelling in his face and neck.

