Vreed-en-Hoop house destroyed by fire

A fire of so far unknown origin has destroyed a house located at Vreed-en-Hoop in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

The blaze at the Lot 3B New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop two-storey property was reported to the Guyana Fire Service sometime around 09:30hrs.

While the building owner, 67-year-old Harry Deodhary, was too distraught to speak with the media, persons from the community said the house was occupied by an engineer who was living alone at the property for several years.

One of the neighbours told this publication that he was at work when he received a call from his wife that the neighbour’s house was on fire.

Fearful that his home would have also been destroyed, the man said he picked up his phone and called the fire service immediately, while he rushed home.

He claimed that by the time he got to the scene, the Fire Service was already there battling the blaze, but, despite their efforts, the upper flat of the building was completely destroyed.

The man added that he was also told that at the time when the fire started, the owner of the building along with his employees were in the office on the lower flat of the building when they were alerted by the fire and smoke emanating from the upper flat of the house.

As such, he said they reportedly tried to save some documents that were in the office, since the upper flat of the building was fully engulfed, and they quickly exited the premises.

No injuries were reported.

The Fire Service has since launched an investigation into the fire.

