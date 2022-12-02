Violent Night – Three People Hospitalised After Dennery Shooting – St. Lucia Times News

Violent Night – Three People Hospitalised After Dennery Shooting – St. Lucia Times News
Emergency personnel from the Dennery fire station transported two men and a woman to the hospital on Thursday night after a shooting incident at White Rock, Dennery.

One man was in serious condition, while the other two patients were stable.

All the victims appeared to be in their thirties.

The Dennery fire station received a distress call at about 10.00 pm and, according to reports, transported the victims to the Dennery Hospital, later transferring them to the OKEU Hospital.

There are no further details at present.

