A salary increase for the President of Dominica is expected to come into effect in 2026.

The 5th Annual Progressim Summit and Experience has been launched

42,500 dollars presented to 15 charitable organisations as part of the President's Charities Foundation annual cheque donation.

Dominica and the People's Republic of China renew MOU on cooperation in Education.

Former Prime Minister Edison James responds to the recent court ruling in his favour against Magistrate Michael Laudat

Former Leader of the United Workers Party Lennox Linton has taken issue over a statement made by the party’s leader this week.