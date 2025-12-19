World News
Violence breaks out in Bangladesh after prominent protest leader dies
19 December 2025
- Violent protests have erupted in Bangladesh after the death of a prominent youth leader of last year’s student uprising that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
- Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, was shot last week in the capital, Dhaka, and died of his injuries on Thursday in hospital in Singapore.
