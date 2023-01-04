Veteran Tobago masquerader Peter Archer dies

Black Immigrant Daily News

Tobago

Peter Archer

ANOTHER death has been recorded in the cultural fraternity with the loss of veteran masquerader and craftsman Peter Archer.

On Tuesday the information was posted on the THA Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation’s Facebook page.

The division in extending condolences to his family and friends, said that he died on Monday.

According to the post, Archer was known for his expertise in the areas of traditional mas, as during his active years, Archer primarily portrayed elements of authentic Indian mas.

“His bands won several Carnival titles, including the Tobago Medium Band of the Year in 2000 for their memorable portrayal of Oklahoma and again in 2001 for their artistic depiction of Tribal Explosion.”

In remembering Archer, veteran mas leader George Leacock in a Facebook post said Archer visited his house every year, at Carnival time, to speak to Leacock’s father. He said Archer tried to do two things.

“First, he tried to convince Daddy to come back as a judge, but that never worked, so then we got a full rundown of his portrayal for the given year and his ideas and research, then he would talk ‘Indian’ and leave us with a robber speech that he was also good at.”

