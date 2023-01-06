Vendors settling in well at new markets

Black Immigrant Daily News

Warden at the Kingstown Town Board Clayton Burgin said the vendors who have relocated at the Kingstown markets have settled in well.

Burgin was providing an update on the market vendors and on the government’s mandate to keep the streets of Kingstown clean.

He told NBC News that most vendors have adhered to government’s request of no vending on the streets of Kingstown.

He, however, noted that some vendors have not been compliant and they have taken the necessary steps to ensure that the streets of Kingstown remain clean and clear.

