World News
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s global tariffs
20 February 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
The US Supreme Court has struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs that he pursued under a law meant for use in national emergencies, rejecting one of his most contentious assertions of his authority in a ruling with major implications for the global economy.
The decision on Friday comes after Trump leveraged tariffs – taxes on imported goods – as a key economic and foreign policy tool.
They have been central to a global trade war that Trump initiated after he began his second term as president, one that has alienated trading partners, affected financial markets and caused global economic uncertainty.
More to come…
