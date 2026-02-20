President of the Dominica Calypso Association, Gregory “Karessah” Riviere describes the 2026 calypso season as “successful,” despite a number of challenges faced along the way. Government Considering Agro-Processing Facility for Beekeepers and Pepper Sauce Producers Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton expresses satisfaction with the regional and international response to Dominica’s carnival celebration this year. Dominica-China Friendship Hospital Targets International Accreditation This Year Health Minister Announces New Senior Management Appointments to be Confirmed in the Ministry of Health Soon Environmental Health Department Urges Vendor, Public Cooperation on Food Safety for Carnival
World News

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s global tariffs 

20 February 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

The US Supreme Court has struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs that he pursued under a law ⁠meant for use in national emergencies, rejecting one of ⁠his most contentious assertions of his authority in a ruling with major implications for the global economy.

The decision on Friday comes after Trump leveraged tariffs – taxes on imported goods – as a key economic and foreign policy tool.

They have been central to a global trade war that Trump initiated after he began his second term as president, one that has alienated trading partners, affected financial markets and caused ⁠global economic uncertainty.

More to come…

 

Support us

Related News

17 February 2026

Ramadan Mubarak 2026: Hear greetings in different languages 

18 February 2026

Leila Shahid, Palestinian diplomat, dies in France aged 76 

18 February 2026

Young Palestinian shot, killed by Israeli settlers northeast of Jerusalem 

14 February 2026

Tarique Rahman: From17-year exile to landslide win in Bangladesh election 