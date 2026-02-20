World News
US military says it attacked vessel in Pacific Ocean, killing three people
20 February 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
The US military said it attacked a boat in the eastern Pacific, killing three people, in the latest strike on a vessel in international waters that Washington alleges was involved in drug trafficking.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow shortly.
