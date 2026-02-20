US military says it attacked vessel in Pacific Ocean, killing three people 

President of the Dominica Calypso Association, Gregory “Karessah” Riviere describes the 2026 calypso season as “successful,” despite a number of challenges faced along the way. Street Jump-Up on Carnival Monday Set for 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., Says Blackmoore Electoral Office Announces Resumption of Voter Registration, Effective March 9, 2026 A 40-year-old man of Roseau charged in connection with Dominica’s first homicide for 2026. Daddy Chess Captures Stardom Monarch of the Tent Title at the Realm Police have reported that 45-year-old Mackie McKenzie of River Street died in a traffic accident on Monday afternoon near the Louisville junction.
20 February 2026
The US military said it attacked a boat in the eastern Pacific, killing three people, in the latest strike on a vessel in international waters that Washington alleges was involved in drug trafficking.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow shortly.

 

