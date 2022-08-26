US asked Russia to release American Marc Fogel on humanitarian grounds, family says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The US State Department has asked Russia to release American citizen Marc Fogel on humanitarian grounds, his family and his lawyer told CNN.

His legal team believes the request was made because of his age and his health condition, though the State Department did not provide them with details about the appeal.

Fogel, 61 years old, has chronic back pain which is why he traveled into Russia with cannabis, his family said.

Fogel worked for nearly a decade as a history teacher at the Anglo-American School in Moscow, where children of US diplomats were among his students. He was arrested 11 months ago at an airport in the Russian capital, where he was returning for the school year, after traveling into the country with about 17 grams of cannabis, which his family and lawyer said was recommended by a doctor to treat “severe spinal pain.”

Earlier this week a Russian court rejected Fogel’s appeal — leaving his 14-year sentence intact.

