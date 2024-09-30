Ministry of Agriculture to embark on tree crop rehabilitation and expansion program Dominica receives a donation of medical supplies from the Government of the People's Republic of China Dominica’s Finance Minister says the signing of a loan agreement between Dominica and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a step towards addressing the issues confronting Roseau Dominica will observe World Heart Day on Sunday, September 29, 2024. A Roseau man who was on trial with causing death by dangerous driving in 2020 has walked free Dominicans called on to support activities for Kalinago Week 2024
US approves $567m in military support for Taiwan 

30 September 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
United States President Joe Biden has approved $567m in new defence support for Taiwan, the White House has said.

In a brief statement on Sunday, the White House said Biden had delegated the secretary of state “to direct the drawdown of up to $567 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan”.

It provided no further details.

While the US does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, it is Taipei’s most significant international backer and arms supplier. China has repeatedly demanded Washington stop selling weapons to Taipei, which it claims as its territory.

In April, the US approved billions of dollars in military aid for Taiwan as China stepped up military and political pressure on the island. Beijing accuses Washington of meddling in its “internal affairs” with its support for the democratic island.

Taipei has complained of delayed US arms deliveries, including for upgraded F-14 fighter jets.

China has not renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, and has also ramped up rhetoric about “unification” being “inevitable”.

Taiwan rejects China’s claims and says the people of the island should be the ones to choose their future.

 

