US and Taiwan agree to start talks on a trade and investment pact

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)The United States and Taiwan have officially agreed to launch negotiations on a new trade and investment pact,according to statements released by Washington and Taipei.

The two unveiled the US-Taiwan Initiative of 21st Century Trade in June, soon after Taiwan was excluded by US President Joe Biden from the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at the time strongly opposed the initiative.

The negotiations would cover 11 topics, including “trade facilitation, good regulatory practices, anti-corruption, SMEs, agriculture, standards, digital trade, labor, environment, state-owned enterprises, and non-market policies and practices,” according to a statement by Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations on Thursday.

Both sides would also discuss ways of addressing China’s “economic coercion,” Taiwan’s trade representative John Deng said in a press conference on Thursday.

He added that “everyone can see that China is engaging in economic coercion” towards “not only Taiwan, the US but also many other countries,” which is “harmful to the world economic order.”

Read More