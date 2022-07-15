US and Japanese warplanes put on show of force as tensions spike with China and Russia

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)More than 50 US and Japanese warplanes flew over waters near Japan this week as the two allies put on a show of force amid rising tensions in the region with China and Russia.

A dozen of the US Air Force’s top-of-the-line F-22 stealth fighters, four F-35 stealth jets and 13 F-15 jets took part in the exercises, the Japanese Defense Ministry said in a news release Thursday.

The US fighter jets were joined by 20 Japanese F-15 and F-2 fighters, and three US reconnaissance and support aircraft.

The Japanese and US fighter jets flew in the skies over the Sea of Japan, Pacific Ocean and East China Sea in an effort to improve tactical skills and “joint response capability,” the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

The US Air Force did not immediately comment on this week’s exercises, but the service said in a news release last month it had dispatched 12 F-22s from the Hawaii Air National Guard to Kadena Air Base in Okinawa.

