US ‘actively working’ for release of American held by the Taliban in Afghanistan, Sullivan says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The US is “actively working” for the release of an American citizen who was detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan in early December, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

“This individual went to Afghanistan after the US drawdown had been completed,” Sullivan told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” “I’m not going to get into the sensitivity of it, but I can assure you that it is being handled at the highest levels of our government.”

At least eight Westerners have been arrested by the Taliban in Afghanistan during different incidents in the last two months, CNN has learned, marking a sharp escalation of Taliban actions against Westerners living in the country.

The people being held now include six British citizens, one of whom is an American legal resident, and one US citizen, sources with direct knowledge of the matter in Afghanistan, the United States and the UK have told CNN.

The reason for each specific detention is unclear, and they are not thought all to be related.

