Update: Man was shot 12 times; car’s registration number is fake – Police

The scene of the crime

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division 4’A’ are probing the alleged murder committed on Anthony Charles, called ‘Skiddle’, a 33-year-old labourer, which occurred at about 11:30hrs today on D’Urban Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

Dead: Anthony Charles

Investigations so far revealed that on the date and time mentioned above, the victim was walking on D’Urban Street in the company of Dexter Lawrence, a 43-year-old labourer, heading in a western direction, going to buy alcohol to drink, when a silver grey old-model Allion motorcar, Registration # PVV 5906, approached the duo from behind. Several shots were heard, and as a result, Lawrence began to run in a western direction and escaped. Anthony Charles fell to the ground.

Lawrence said he looked back and saw the car stopped, and a male (name unknown), who was wearing a dark colo-red hoodie, exited the car, went up to Anthony Charles and discharged several rounds at him. The suspect quickly entered the car, which drove away, then turned north on Smyth Street at a fast rate and disappeared.

Lawrence received a bruise to his right lower hand, which he said was caused by a bullet.

Anthony Charles was seen lying on his back, clad in short blue pants, a white vest, a pair of red and blue puma boots on his feet, and a red, white and blue jersey was seen under his head. He was in a pool of blood.

The body was examined and several gunshot wounds were seen as follows: three to his neck, one to his right jaw, one to his left jaw, one to his left-side forehead, one to his right-side forehead, one to his left hand, two to his right-side lower back, and two to his right shoulder.

Several 9MM spent shells, 5 warheads and a metal fragment were found at the scene. Anthony Charles was pronounced dead at the scene by Doctor Durga from GPHC.

Several persons were questioned. Police have also ascertained that the registration number of the car is fake. The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a PME.

Investigations continue.

