Uganda declares Ebola outbreak after one person dies

(CNN)Uganda declared an outbreak of Ebola after a case of the relatively rare Sudan strain was confirmed in the country, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

The WHO’s Africa office said in a statement the case was confirmed after testing a sample from a 24-year-old man in the country’s Mubende district.

Ugandan health authorities investigated six suspicious deaths in the district this month. The country’s health ministry said the 24-year-old patient died after displaying symptoms.

“There are currently eight suspected cases who are receiving care in a health facility,” WHO Africa said , adding that it is helping Uganda’s health authorities with the investigation and deploying staff to the affected area.

“This is the first time in more than a decade that Uganda is recording the Ebola Sudan strain,” Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa said. “We are working closely with the national health authorities to investigate the source of this outbreak.”