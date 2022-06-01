U.S. Census Data Puts Caribbean American Population At Over 3.5 Million

Caribbean Americans encompass several nationalities, races and cultures and are united under one umbrella by their home nations membership in CARICOM, aka, The Caribbean Community.

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C, Weds. June 1, 2022: People claiming West Indian or Caribbean ancestry are estimated at 3,549,627 according to the latest U.S. Census American Community Survey data from 2020, News Americas has found.

This comes as Caribbean Americans kick off the 16th National Caribbean American Heritage Month in the U.S. today. The total includes 250,977 people claiming Guyanese ancestry since Guyana is part of the Caribbean Community.

The largest group of non-Hispanic West Indians are Jamaicans who are estimated at 1,161,976.

They were followed by Haitians at 1,024,503.

Here’s where other nationalities rank by third largest to least on the ACS ancestry estimates.

Trinidadian and Tobagonian – 229,384

Other West Indians which include nationals from Grenada, St. Lucia, Antigua & Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 290,615

British West Indian excluding Bermudans – 113,811

Barbadian – 69,902

Belizean – 61,050

Bahamian – 56,123

Dutch West Indian – 33,459

U.S. Virgin Islander – 22,715

Bermudan – 6,995.

According to Pew Center, Black immigrants born in the Caribbean came to the U.S. earlier than their African-born counterparts.