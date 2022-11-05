Two in-patient buildings are to be commissioned this month: It’s only a temporary fix

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Two in-patient buildings are to be commissioned this month: It’s only a temporary fix
The content originally appeared on: Sun Dominica
Patients of the medical and surgical wards of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) have begun the move to upgraded facilities in the new in-patient buildings on the compound.