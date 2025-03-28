A top agriculture official says a Medicinal Cannabis Industry for Dominica will push the countries goal of producing 700 million dollars from agriculture by 2030 Dominica Labour Party issues new statement on electoral reform and protest action which took place outside Parliament on March 19 A Dominican male has died from leptospirosis The 2025 DBS Radio Felix Henderson National Reading Competition officially launched A new aspect being looked at to address transportation challenges for the 2025 Jazz and Creole Festival The Ministry of Health says several factors have contributed to a marked decline in flu and gastroenteritis cases
Local News

Two Dominicans were featured as the 45th White Coat ceremony of the All Saints University School of Medicine

07 April 2025
Two Dominicans were featured as the All Saints University School of Medicine held its 45th white coat ceremony at Goodwill Parish hall at the weekend.

Rrionder Spence Thomas, chairperson of the Laplaine Village Council and Dwana Greenaway of Castle Bruce received their white coats, signaling that they have ended the first phase of their studies.

Rrionder Spence Thomas spoke to DBS News.

Rrionder Spence Thomas of Laplaine

Let’s meet another recipient of the white coat from All Saints University School of Medicine Dwana Greenaway of Castle Bruce.

Dwana Greenaway

Dean of Basic Sciences at All Saints University School of Medicine Dr. Navin Patil told the 45th White Coat ceremony that recipients should wear their white coats with pride and humility.

Dean of Basic Sciences at All Saints University School of Medicine Dr. Navin Patil

