Two Dominicans were featured as the 45th White Coat ceremony of the All Saints University School of Medicine

Two Dominicans were featured as the All Saints University School of Medicine held its 45th white coat ceremony at Goodwill Parish hall at the weekend.

Rrionder Spence Thomas, chairperson of the Laplaine Village Council and Dwana Greenaway of Castle Bruce received their white coats, signaling that they have ended the first phase of their studies.

Rrionder Spence Thomas spoke to DBS News.

Rrionder Spence Thomas of Laplaine

Let’s meet another recipient of the white coat from All Saints University School of Medicine Dwana Greenaway of Castle Bruce.

Dwana Greenaway

Dean of Basic Sciences at All Saints University School of Medicine Dr. Navin Patil told the 45th White Coat ceremony that recipients should wear their white coats with pride and humility.

Dean of Basic Sciences at All Saints University School of Medicine Dr. Navin Patil