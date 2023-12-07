Two Dominicans Awarded US $10,000 for DEXIA Green Entrepreneurs Program

In a significant effort to support local green businesses, two Dominicans have been awarded US $10,000 upon completion of the third cohort of the Caribbean Greenpreneurs Incubator Program.

This program, committed to nurturing and promoting environmentally and socially responsible business initiatives in the Eastern Caribbean region, recognized ten (10) well-deserving recipients chosen from its third cohort.

These outstanding green businesses have demonstrated notable commitment and innovation in the field of sustainability. Of the ten two recipients are from Dominica.

The two participants, Kervin Vidal of K Vidals Enterprises and Shelly-Ann Mead of Little Zion each received a US$10,000.00 grant for completing the program.

Both businesses foster eco-friendly approaches to their products and seek to share sustainable use of agriculture throughout. These awards will encourage the entrepreneurs to continue their journey and improve their businesses.



General Manager at DEXIA Paula Platsko.

Also addressing the short ceremony was Laura John the Program Officer for the Eastern Caribbean Green entrepreneurship initiative with the global Green Growth Institutes.

