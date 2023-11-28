Twin festival begins with symposium

Its double vision as Dominica recognizes twins on the island with the first ever twins festival hosted by Leandra Lander from this Wednesday.

The first of its kind in Dominica, the festival which will be held ahead of National Twins Day —December 18—will bring together dozens of twins and multiples from across the island to showcase and celebrate their uniqueness and twin-ness.

Lander says, this gathering is more than a mere celebration; it’s a heartfelt union of individuals born as twins and triplets, offering them the attention, research and time that they rightly deserve.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/291123twinlander001.mp3

Kicking off the festival this Wednesday will be the Twin Festival symposium at the Goodwill Parish Hall where Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr. Ruby Blanc and Twin Psychologist Dr. Joan Friedman will be the featured speakers.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/291123twinlander002.mp3

Following this, the main festival on December 17, 2023, will embrace a familial atmosphere, aiming to celebrate the uniqueness of twins and triplets while fostering educational opportunities centered around their psyche.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/291123twinlander003.mp3

Founder and event coordinator of the Twins Festival Dominica, Leandra Lander.