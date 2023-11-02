Twenty-Four To Receive Meritorious Service Awards On Independence Day 2023

Twenty-four individuals will receive Meritorious Service Awards during the ceremony to observe Dominica’s 45th anniversary of independence on November 3, 2023.

Five individuals including Businessman Mr. Karl Nassief and Child Welfare Advocate, Mr. Martin Anthony will receive Dominica’s second highest award, the Sisserou Award of Honour.

16 men and women including magistrate Gloria Septra Augustus will receive the Meritorious Service Award.

And three individuals in various fields of tourism, Agriculture and Media will receive the Services Medal of Honour.

The awards will be presented on Friday, November 3, 2023 at the Independence Day Observance Ceremony at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium from 10:00 a.m.