Turkish prosecutor requests transfer of Khashoggi trial to Saudi Arabia

The content originally appeared on: CNN

A Turkish prosecutor called on Thursday for the trial in Istanbul of Saudi suspects over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be halted and transferred to Saudi authorities, a move which comes as Turkey seeks to mend ties with Riyadh.

Khashoggi’s killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul four years ago triggered a global outcry and put pressure on Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

A US intelligence report released a year ago said the prince had approved the operation to kill or capture Khashoggi, but the Saudi government denied any involvement by the crown prince and rejected the report’s findings. The Turkish court also previously rejected requests to add the report to the case file.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pictured in October 2018.

Turkish officials said they believe Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the crown prince, was killed and his body dismembered in an operation which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said had been ordered at the “highest levels” of the Saudi government.

The killing and subsequent accusations strained ties between the two regional powers and led to an unofficial Saudi boycott of Turkish goods, which has slashed Ankara’s exports to the kingdom by 90%.

