Trump pauses Mexico, Canada tariffs; Musk’s Treasury, USAID role questioned
03 February 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day suspension on US tariffs after agreements were reached on border security.
- The Mexican and Canadian leaders agreed to send thousands of police to their borders with the US to fight drug trafficking and undocumented migration.
