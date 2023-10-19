Tropical Storm Tammy Approaches: Tropical Storm Watch Issued for Dominica

A tropical storm Watch has been issued for Dominica as Tropical Storm Tammy forms on the Atlantic.

According to the 5 pm forecast, Tropical storm Tammy was located near latitude 13.0 North, longitude 51.7 West. Tammy is moving toward the west near 23 mph.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Additional watches and warnings will likely be required later tonight.