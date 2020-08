Trinidad and Tobago’s opposition leader, Kamla Persad-Bisessar, of the United National Congress, (UNC) has called for a peaceful elections in the twin-island Republic today, even as a former UNC councillor recovers from a weekend stabbing.

Just a day after the ninth Guyana President announced at his inauguration that he will be a leader of all Guyana, the Mohammed Irfaan Ali-led People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has shown it is ready to deliver on that promise.