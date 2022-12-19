TRHA confirms ex-gratia pandemic payment

Black Immigrant Daily News

TRHA CEO Simon Wiltshire –

Healthcare workers in Tobago have received their ex-gratia payment for service during the height of the covid19 pandemic.

In a press release on Monday, Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) CEO Simon Wiltshire confirmed the payments have been processed and forwarded to the respective financial institutions.

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael, Assistant Secretary Sonny Craig and administrator Shelly Trim thanked all staff of the division for “manning the fort, toiling diligently during the pandemic and being dedicated to service.”

The division added, “All of Tobago is eternally grateful.”

A staff of the division confirmed receipt of the payment on Monday but noted that the money was taxed.

BYisrael told Newsday, “The Minister of Finance and the Minister of Health have both indicated that the payment must be taxed. The TRHA has followed the legal instruction.”

NewsAmericasNow.com