Ti Vilaj Support

The Division of Culture has commended the hosting of this year’s Ti Vilaj Kweyol as another avenue to showcase and sustain Dominica’s culture.

Ti Vilaj Kweyol, which runs from October 23rd to 26th at the Botanic Gardens, was developed to fill the void created by the absence of Flow Dominica’s Creole in The Park.

Chief Cultural Officer, Earlson Matthew said partnership among the various Ministries to host this event augers well for the further growth of Dominica’s traditions.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/071023-TVK001.mp3

Chief Cultural Officer, Earlson Matthew

Minister of State with responsibility for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, Darren Pinard, said in keeping with the theme ‘Tout Biten Domnik’ each day of the event will have its own sub theme to highlight aspects of Dominica’s culture.

The theme for day one is ‘Kiltè Bien Doubout.’

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/071023-TVK002.mp3

Minister of State with responsibility for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, Darren Pinard,

Ti Villaj Kweyol will run from 12 noon to 7pm each day with free entry for children under 12 and a ten dollar entrance fee for individuals 12 years and over.