Three teens shot dead in D’Abadie

Police are on the scene of a triple murder at Boys Lane, D’Abadie.

Newsday understands brothers Andre Singh, 16, and Jamal Hackshaw, 19, and their cousin Keron Modoo, 20, were shot dead by unknown gunmen on Sunday afternoon at their home.

Modoo was a twin.

Newsday spoke with neighbours who said these murders have rocked the community.

A relative told Newsday one child escaped unharmed.

“We were liming lower down the road when we hear the gunshots and we run up. We found all of them gone. The relatives don’t want to talk right now, because when we found them we covered their bodies and were waiting for the police. Now we seeing pictures of them all over the internet.”

Crowds have gathered at the back and front area of the murder scene as police process the area.

This story will be updated as more information comes to hand.

