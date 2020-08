Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By Walter Bianchi BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Weds. Aug 19, 2020 (Reuters) – Argentina confirmed 6,840 new cases of coronavirus and 172 new deaths on Tuesday, taking it simultaneously over the 300,000 case and 6,000 death threshold as the Latin nation battles a surge of contagions in recent weeks. The country’s health ministry reported a total […]

