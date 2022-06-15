This country wants a four-day work week. But it’s not about making workers happy

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Shorter work weeks aimed at boosting worker productivity and happiness are catching on in parts of the world like Iceland and the United Kingdom.

But in crisis-hit Sri Lanka the concept is more about coping with crippling food and fuel shortages.

The South Asian country, struggling with the shortages amid its worst economic crisis in decades, announced on Tuesday that public sector workers will be given Fridays off for the next three months, without a cut in pay, to allow them time to grow their own crops.

“It seems appropriate to grant government officials leave of one working day … to engage in agricultural activities in their backyards or elsewhere as a solution to the food shortage that is expected,” the Department of Government Information said on Tuesday.

It said the shorter week will also benefit workers affected by power cuts and transport disruptions caused by the food and gas shortages.

