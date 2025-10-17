Dominica to stage the Creole Language Consultation this week Over 70 local entrepreneurs to feature at the 2025 NDFD Creole in the Streets The Parliament of Dominica approves motion for two deceased former Prime Ministers to be awarded Dominica’s highest award 28 titles will soon be handed over to home owners who have benefitted from Government’s housing programs The Dominica Bar Association calls for consultation on the implementation of extended court hours for the Roseau Magistrates Court Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit today engaged in discussions with the Chief Executive of Hong Kong on matters of mutual interest
Local News

The Venezuelan Ambassador to Dominica has emphasized the importance of preserving peace in the Caribbean

17 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Promote your business with NAN

Venezuelan Ambassador to Dominica His Excellency Jose Durabio Moros Savelli has emphasized the importance of preserving peace in the Caribbean.

His comments came as a result of the recent deployment of U.S. military forces, which the United States has described as an anti-drug operation.

Ambassador Savelli urges Caribbean nations to unite in opposing these actions by the United States.

Venezuelan Ambassador to Dominica His Excellency Jose Durabio Moros Savelli

Ambassador Savelli also called for an international outcry against the United States’ deployment in the region, which may lead to war.

Venezuelan Ambassador to Dominica His Excellency Jose Durabio Moros Savelli

Support us

Related News

13 October 2025

4-H Clubs in Dominica encouraged to join the fight against youth violence and drugs

13 October 2025

Prime Minister Skerrit to move motion to bestow Dominica’s Highest National Honour on tw...

03 October 2025

Dominica’s Prime Minister is hopeful the Voter Confirmation Process will begin on Octobe...

07 October 2025

The Voter Confirmation Process in Dominica is set to begin on Wednesday October 15. 