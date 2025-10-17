The Venezuelan Ambassador to Dominica has emphasized the importance of preserving peace in the Caribbean

Venezuelan Ambassador to Dominica His Excellency Jose Durabio Moros Savelli has emphasized the importance of preserving peace in the Caribbean.

His comments came as a result of the recent deployment of U.S. military forces, which the United States has described as an anti-drug operation.

Ambassador Savelli urges Caribbean nations to unite in opposing these actions by the United States.

Ambassador Savelli also called for an international outcry against the United States’ deployment in the region, which may lead to war.

