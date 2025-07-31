Local News
The Union representing public officers in Dominica is closer to reaching an agreement over salary increase
13 August 2025
The Union representing public officers in Dominica is closer to reaching an agreement with Government over salary increase.
General Secretary of the Public Service Union Thomas Letang says the membership met on Tuesday, but wants a few matters clarified before signing off on the salary increase agreement.
Mr. Letang says salary increase of 8 percent over the three-year period is in place.
