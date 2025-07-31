The Union representing public officers in Dominica is closer to reaching an agreement over salary increase The National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO) is reporting a significant decrease in the number of people needing hurricane shelters this year A call reiterated for the naming and renaming of public buildings, streets and parks after Dominican who have excelled in various areas The process to establish a Minimum Wage Board for the revision of Dominica’s minimum wage has begun Doctors within the Public Health Care System to see an increase in salaries effective August 06, 2025 Dominica’s youth encouraged to create opportunities for themselves
Local News

The Union representing public officers in Dominica is closer to reaching an agreement over salary increase

13 August 2025
The Union representing public officers in Dominica is closer to reaching an agreement with Government over salary increase.

General Secretary of the Public Service Union Thomas Letang says the membership met on Tuesday, but wants a few matters clarified before signing off on the salary increase agreement.

Mr. Letang says salary increase of 8 percent over the three-year period is in place.

General Secretary of the Public Service Union Thomas Letang.

