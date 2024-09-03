The U.S. Has Provided Over $1 Billion In Aid to Haiti Since 2021

News Americas, New York, NY, September 5, 2024: Since fiscal year 2021, the United States has provided Haiti with nearly $813 million in development, economic, health, and security assistance, along with more than $430 million in humanitarian aid. That’s over US $1.2 billion.

This photo taken on August 30, 2024 shows vendors passing with their goods as they return to Jacmel, on a rocky road taken by people attempting to avoid gangs as they leave or return to Port-au-Prince, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. This road is increasingly frequented by passengers fleeing gang violence on National Route 2, linking Port-au-Prince to four other departments. The perilous journey on a rocky, cliff-lined road takes nearly seven hours for a journey that would normally take hours. About 580,000 Haitians have fled their homes due to gang violence, a 60 percent spike just since March, the UN International Organization for Migration reported June 18, 2024. (Photo by CLARENS SIFFROY/AFP via Getty Images)

This substantial support reflects the U.S.’s commitment to fostering resilience, security, and stability in Haiti, especially in the face of heightened gang violence and political instability in Port-au-Prince.

U.S. development assistance has played a pivotal role in promoting economic growth, expanding access to basic health care, and improving citizen security. Over the past decade, 105,000 Haitian farmers have been able to increase their crop yields using improved techniques and seeds, resulting in nearly $30 million in agricultural sales and $15 million in private sector investments.

In the past five years, U.S. aid has significantly improved access to water security and sanitation for over 350,000 Haitians, with more than 78,000 gaining access to better sanitation services. The U.S. also helped construct multiple police commissariats, enhancing security and fostering trust between the Haitian National Police (HNP) and the public. A community policing unit was established to strengthen community relations, and efforts to increase the representation of women in the HNP have been bolstered through targeted recruitment initiatives.

To combat the growing influence of gangs, the U.S. has supported the HNP’s counter-gang SWAT unit with logistics, equipment, and specialized training. Between 2022 and 2024, the U.S. facilitated the recruitment and training of 137 new officers and provided ongoing support for the entire 130-person unit, helping them carry out complex operations to restore order in high-risk areas.

Judicial reforms have also been a focus of U.S. assistance, with support provided to the Superior Judiciary Council (CSPJ). This has enabled the vetting of 44 judges and prosecutors to ensure they possess the moral and professional integrity required to serve in the justice system. As a result, 25 judges and prosecutors have been approved, reinforcing accountability within Haiti’s judiciary.

Health care has been another critical area of U.S. support, with a network of 170 primary health care facilities delivering services to over four million Haitians. These services include family planning, maternal and child health care, immunizations against diseases like cholera and COVID-19, and treatment for malnourished children. Survivors of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) have also benefited from specialized services, including case management and psychological support.

In early 2024, the U.S. pledged an additional $58 million in humanitarian assistance, bringing the total USAID emergency aid to Haiti to nearly $171 million since October 2022. This funding is set to assist more than 1.5 million Haitians by providing in-kind food aid, nutrition support for infants, essential health services, and expanded efforts to prevent and respond to SGBV. The aid will also support displaced individuals with relocation assistance, psychosocial services, and access to clean drinking water.

Save 50.0% on select products from ILOUYU with promo code 50L8K5V7, through 9/20 while supplies last.