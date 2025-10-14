Dominica’s Chief Election Officer says the team is ready to begin the voter confirmation process on Wednesday An amendment to the Money Laundering Prevention Act to be taken to Parliament tomorrow The MP for the Mahaut Constituency wants the issue of vagrancy which exists at the Mahaut market to be addressed Dominica to stage the Creole Language Consultation this week A 9-member jury has been directed to return a guilty verdict against a Cochrane man The CEO of Discover Dominica Authority believes an MOU signed with tourism officials in Barbados will move Dominica’s tourism to new levels
Local News

The Parliament of Dominica approves motion for two deceased former Prime Ministers to be awarded Dominica’s highest award

14 October 2025
The Parliament of Dominica has approved a motion for deceased former prime ministers Roosevelt “Rosie” Douglas and Pierre Charles to be awarded Dominica’s highest award, the Dominica Award of Honor.

The deceased former Prime Ministers Roosevelt “Rosie” Douglas and Pierre Charles will be awarded Dominica’s highest award, the Dominica Award of Honor.

The honors will be conferred posthumously during the official 47th anniversary of independence observance ceremony on November 3.

The motion was brought before Parliament by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit this morning.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit

Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton says the two former prime ministers championed the cause of all Dominicans.

Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton

And Parliamentary Representative for the Grandbay Constituency Dr. Vince Henderson also supported the motion in Parliament.

Parliamentary Representative for the Grandbay Constituency Dr. Vince Henderson

