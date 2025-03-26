A Dominican male has died from leptospirosis Dominica’s Minister for Tourism says vacation rentals are critical towards growing a diversified Tourism Sector Three men who were charged with unlawful assembly during protest action outside Fort Young Hotel on March 19 granted bail in the sum of $25, 000 Government in discussion with a local investor for a water bottling plant The Chairman of the Dominica Hospital Authority says the introduction of a new patient centered policy will greatly enhance patient care The Government of Dominica officially announces the renaming of the West Bridge to the Phyllis Shand-Allfrey Bridge
Local News

The Ministry of Health says several factors have contributed to a marked decline in flu and gastroenteritis cases

07 April 2025
Officer in Charge in the office of the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lynora Fevrier Drigo says several factors have contributed to a marked decline in flu and gastroenteritis cases.

The Ministry of Health announced a flu and gastroenteritis outbreak last month.

Officer in Charge in the office of the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lynora Fevrier Drigo.

