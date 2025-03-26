Local News
The Ministry of Health says several factors have contributed to a marked decline in flu and gastroenteritis cases
07 April 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Officer in Charge in the office of the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lynora Fevrier Drigo says several factors have contributed to a marked decline in flu and gastroenteritis cases.
The Ministry of Health announced a flu and gastroenteritis outbreak last month.
