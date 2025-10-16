Ferry service to Dominica to resume this weekend Dominica’s Prime Minister is hopeful the Voter Confirmation Process will begin on October 15 Dominica’s beekeepers cops 10 awards at the 2025 OECS honey show in St Kitts A call for young people to embrace and take ownership of the Creole Language 4-H Clubs in Dominica encouraged to join the fight against youth violence and drugs Creole and Cultural Ambassador Leroy ‘Wadix’ Charles is hopeful the National Creole Consultation will determine a way forward for the creole culture
Local News

The Ministry of education says it has taken steps to developing a draft Creole curriculum for Dominica

16 October 2025
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Robert Guiste says the Ministry has taken steps to developing a draft Creole curriculum for Dominica.

Guiste says introducing creole in schools across Dominica is critical for the Ministry of Education.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Robert Guiste, speaking at the National Creole Language Consultation which was held today at the UWI Global Campus.

The event was spearheaded by Creole Heartbeat in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, UWI Global Campus, the Konmite Pou Etid Kwéyòl (KEK) and Alliance Française de la Dominique.

