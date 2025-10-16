Local News
The Ministry of education says it has taken steps to developing a draft Creole curriculum for Dominica
16 October 2025
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Robert Guiste says the Ministry has taken steps to developing a draft Creole curriculum for Dominica.
Guiste says introducing creole in schools across Dominica is critical for the Ministry of Education.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Robert Guiste, speaking at the National Creole Language Consultation which was held today at the UWI Global Campus.
The event was spearheaded by Creole Heartbeat in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, UWI Global Campus, the Konmite Pou Etid Kwéyòl (KEK) and Alliance Française de la Dominique.
