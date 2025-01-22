Five countries to be represented at the Miss OECS pageant in Dominica on Friday The UWP to embark on a series of electoral reform meetings starting this week Dominican employees to pay an increase in contributions to the Dominica Social Security A call has been made for an extension of the carnival celebration Reports indicate that the wreckage of a missing aircraft has been located in Laplaine Dominica’s Olympic gold medalist Thea Lafond Gadson guest speaker for the 14th Phenomenal Caribbean Women Symposium
Local News

The late Evelina ‘EVO’ Baptiste remembered as fair and fearless in carrying out her duties

05 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Promote your business with NAN

A former justice of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and acting High Court Judge in St Vincent, remembers the late Evelina ‘EVO’ Baptiste as fair and fearless in carrying out her duties.

Gertel Thom made the remarks during a special sitting of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court yesterday, in memory of former Director of Public prosecutions Evelina Baptiste who will be laid to rest this afternoon

Former Justice of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Gertel Thom

Meantime Her Ladyship Justice Sharmaine Pemberton of the Trinidad court of Appeal says the late Evelina Baptiste served the court with distinction. 

Her Ladyship Justice Sharmaine Pemberton of the Trinidad court of Appeal. 

Former resident High court judge Victoria Charles Clark knew the late Evelina Baptiste.

Former Resident High Court Judge in Dominica Justice Victoria Charles Clark

Former Justice of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and Acting High Court Judge in Dominica Justice Davidson Baptiste is the brother of the late Evelina Baptiste.

Former Justice of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and Acting High Court Judge in Dominica, Davidson Baptiste. 

Baptiste served the court extensively as State Attorney, Registrar of the High court, Acting Chief Registrar, Magistrate, Chief Magistrate and Director of Public Prosecutions.

Yesterday morning’s special sitting of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court was conducted by Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Justice Mario Mitchel.

Support us

Related News

22 January 2025

China’s Ambassador to Dominica hails the excellent relations which exist between the two...

04 February 2025

Dominica’s Minister for Agriculture says the construction of a multi-purpose Centre and ...

03 February 2025

About $40 million US dollars already disbursed into the Housing Recovery Project

28 January 2025

A 9-member jury has been empaneled to hear the murder trial of Aljai Liverpool of Massacre