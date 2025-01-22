The late Evelina ‘EVO’ Baptiste remembered as fair and fearless in carrying out her duties

A former justice of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and acting High Court Judge in St Vincent, remembers the late Evelina ‘EVO’ Baptiste as fair and fearless in carrying out her duties.

Gertel Thom made the remarks during a special sitting of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court yesterday, in memory of former Director of Public prosecutions Evelina Baptiste who will be laid to rest this afternoon

Former Justice of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Gertel Thom

Meantime Her Ladyship Justice Sharmaine Pemberton of the Trinidad court of Appeal says the late Evelina Baptiste served the court with distinction.

Her Ladyship Justice Sharmaine Pemberton of the Trinidad court of Appeal.

Former resident High court judge Victoria Charles Clark knew the late Evelina Baptiste.

Former Resident High Court Judge in Dominica Justice Victoria Charles Clark

Former Justice of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and Acting High Court Judge in Dominica Justice Davidson Baptiste is the brother of the late Evelina Baptiste.

Former Justice of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and Acting High Court Judge in Dominica, Davidson Baptiste.

Baptiste served the court extensively as State Attorney, Registrar of the High court, Acting Chief Registrar, Magistrate, Chief Magistrate and Director of Public Prosecutions.

Yesterday morning’s special sitting of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court was conducted by Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Justice Mario Mitchel.