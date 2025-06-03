The IMF reporting a positive economic outlook for Dominica

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is reporting a positive economic outlook for Dominica.

This prediction is based on the implementation of Dominica’s economic modernization and development agenda.

The IMF says Dominica’s fiscal and external imbalances are expected to narrow gradually, but more ambitious consolidation is needed to bring debt below the practical currency union benchmark, mitigate disaster risks, and support resilient growth.

The IMF added that structural reforms are critical to fostering resilient and sustainable growth.

On June 10, 2025, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation with Dominica.

The IMF notes that Dominica’s economy has continued its expansion.

Real GDP grew by 3.5 percent in 2024, supported by a recovery in tourism and targeted development investment to boost economic capacity and competitiveness.

The international organization stated that inflation has eased from its 2023 peak of 7 percent, averaging 3.1 percent in 2024.

The IMF further stated that tourism arrivals have surpassed pre-pandemic levels by roughly 32 percent, but the composition has shifted towards cruise visitors over stayovers and the labor market recovery remains uneven, with formal employment lagging behind overall growth.