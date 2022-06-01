The Game Shares ‘Drillmatic: Mind Vs. Heart’ Album Tracklist, Release Date & Cover Art

The Game cues his new album Drillmatic: Mind Vs. Heart for release in June.

The West Coast rapper is staying true to his lyric, “And I ain’t going nowhere, so you can get to know me.” The veteran rapper has confirmed he will release his tenth studio album Drillmatic: Mind Vs. Heart on June 17.

The Game hasn’t shared a lot of what fans can expect from the album, but yesterday May 31, he took Instagram to reveal what may be the album’s cover art featuring a black-and-white photo of a crying baby blinging out in an N.W.A chain.

In what’s going to be a phenomenal effort, he also revealed in the last slide of the post that he intends to release an incredulous 30 tracks. It also seems that his forthcoming effort will be a double album with Mind being one-half and Heart being the other.

“DRILLMATIC. Mind vs Heart. June 17th 2022. Executive Produced by @hitboy,” he posted cryptically.

Back in 2019, the “My Life” rapper said he was hanging up his mike following the release of Born 2 Rap. Last year he announced that his retirement was over and that he was back in the studio working on an album.

Drillmatic is expected to be executive produced by Hit-Boy. The renowned producer has worked with some of the top guns in hip-hop recently, including Nas and Dreezy. The Game has previously stated that he was saddened by the state of hip-hop and wanted to make better music for the fans.

The Game is now a veteran in the rap game with a vast catalog under his belt. While he has yet to reveal the guestlist for the project, you can expect some big names to be featured and some top producers to handle some of the production, but don’t expect Dr. Dre, Eminem, or 50 Cent to take part.