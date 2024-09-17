Dominica and the People’s Republic of China continue activities to mark the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations Works underway on a $1.9-million-dollar project to upgrade the water system in the Paix Bouche area Ministry of Agriculture to embark on tree crop rehabilitation and expansion program Work Online Dominica launches final Cohort Advances made in creating an all-inclusive environment for students with special education needs Dominica to host Flavors of the World Festival this weekend.
The establishment of an Independent Due Diligence Unit for Dominica’s CBI Program to come into effect in October 2024

30 September 2024
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced the establishment of an Independent Due Diligence Unit for Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program which will come into effect in October 2024.

Mr. Skerrit says this in an effort to maintain the country’s high standards of its CBI Program.

The prime minister told a press conference this morning, government has taken steps towards strengthening the CBI Program.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit

