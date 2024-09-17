Local News
The establishment of an Independent Due Diligence Unit for Dominica’s CBI Program to come into effect in October 2024
30 September 2024
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced the establishment of an Independent Due Diligence Unit for Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program which will come into effect in October 2024.
Mr. Skerrit says this in an effort to maintain the country’s high standards of its CBI Program.
The prime minister told a press conference this morning, government has taken steps towards strengthening the CBI Program.
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit
