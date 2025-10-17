Local News
The Dominica Police Force reporting the biggest drug bust in the country’s history
17 October 2025
The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is reporting the biggest drug bust in the country’s history.
Acting Police Chief Lincoln Corbette says well over 1700 kilos of cocaine with a street value of over 46 million dollars was seized this week.
The seizure is part of the operation Clean Street.
Acting Police Chief Lincoln.
The Police are also reporting 24 arrests and the seizure of large amounts of cash, and a number of fire arms as a result of the ongoing Operation Clean Street.
Acting Police Chief Lincoln Corbette says the Operation Clean Sweep has been successful so far.
Acting Police Chief Lincoln Corbette
