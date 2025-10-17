Dominica joins in the observance of World Food Day today Over 70 local entrepreneurs to feature at the 2025 NDFD Creole in the Streets Dominica enters into a Memorandum of Understanding with Barbados to promote tourism products The MP for the Mahaut Constituency wants the issue of vagrancy which exists at the Mahaut market to be addressed 28 titles will soon be handed over to home owners who have benefitted from Government’s housing programs Dominica to have a national Parent Teachers Association (PTA) as part of education reform
The Dominica Police Force reporting the biggest drug bust in the country’s history

17 October 2025
The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force is reporting the biggest drug bust in the country’s history.

Acting Police Chief Lincoln Corbette says well over 1700 kilos of cocaine with a street value of over 46 million dollars was seized this week.

The seizure is part of the operation Clean Street.   

Acting Police Chief Lincoln.

The Police are also reporting 24 arrests and the seizure of large amounts of cash, and a number of fire arms as a result of the ongoing Operation Clean Street.

Acting Police Chief Lincoln Corbette says the Operation Clean Sweep has been successful so far.

 Acting Police Chief Lincoln Corbette

