The Dominica Cancer Society concerned over the high number of young individuals being diagnosed with cancer in Dominica

The Dominica Cancer Society says the high number of young individuals being diagnosed with cancer in Dominica is cause for concern.

President of the Dominica Cancer Society Yvonne Alexander is also revealing that in many instances, these individuals are being diagnosed with an advanced stage of cancer.

Alexander was a guest on DBS’ Talking Point program on Tuesday.

Dominica joined in the observance of World Cancer Day under the theme “United by Unique” on Tuesday.

President of the Dominica Cancer Society Yvonne Alexander