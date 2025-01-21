The Dominica Cancer Society concerned over the high number of young individuals being diagnosed with cancer in Dominica Reports indicate that the wreckage of a missing aircraft has been located in Laplaine The Criminal Investigation Department investigating several major fraudulent transactions committed against business entities Close to 1 million dollars disbursed to assist business owners in becoming fully digital A national standardization strategy being developed for Dominica The IRC is embarking on site visits to various electricity generation projects
Local News

The Dominica Cancer Society concerned over the high number of young individuals being diagnosed with cancer in Dominica

05 February 2025
The Dominica Cancer Society says the high number of young individuals being diagnosed with cancer in Dominica is cause for concern.

President of the Dominica Cancer Society Yvonne Alexander is also revealing that in many instances, these individuals are being diagnosed with an advanced stage of cancer.

Alexander was a guest on DBS’ Talking Point program on Tuesday.

Dominica joined in the observance of World Cancer Day under the theme “United by Unique” on Tuesday.

President of the Dominica Cancer Society Yvonne Alexander

