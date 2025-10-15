The Dominica Bar Association calls for consultation on the implementation of extended court hours for the Roseau Magistrates Court

The Dominica Bar Association has called for consultation on the implementation of extended court hours for the Roseau Magistrates Court.

In a statement to the media, the Dominica Bar Association acknowledged the Ministry of Legal Affairs’ recent directive to introduce Magistrates’ Court sittings from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Mondays to Thursdays, effective September 8, 2025.

The Dominica Bar said while it recognizes the Ministry’s objectives to improve access to justice and reduce case backlogs, both commendable and necessary, it raises significant concerns about the potential impact of the initiative on court users and legal practitioners.

The Association highlighted several challenges that the extended evening hours may present for various groups, including: rural residents returning home late at night may pose safety, cost, and transportation issues.

The Association says it has already received complaints from individuals unable to find public transport after “night court.”

It says women and caregivers, parents and guardians with caregiving responsibilities may struggle to fully participate in hearings scheduled for the evening, being away from their children during this critical time, especially after a full day’s work, could place unnecessary strain on households.

It says accused persons in custody may face prolonged periods of detention during the day while awaiting night hearings.

The Bar Association says is also deeply concerned about the lack of meaningful consultation with the affected court users, court staff, and the public prior to the implementation of night court

Furthermore, the statement pointed out that the Magistrates’ Court is not operating at full capacity during daytime hour.

The Association emphasizes that several alternatives exist to achieve the Ministry’s goals without placing undue burdens on the public.

Consequently, the Dominica Bar Association calls for a suspension of the current implementation plan pending full consultation with the Association and other stakeholders.