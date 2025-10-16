Dominicans encouraged to participate in the Voter Confirmation Process which opens today Over 70 local entrepreneurs to feature at the 2025 NDFD Creole in the Streets The President of the NCCU says the institution has made significant progress over the past 15 years Met services in Dominica have risen to new levels with a $3 million dollar building at Jimmit An amendment to the Money Laundering Prevention Act to be taken to Parliament tomorrow Dominica among OECS member states signed on for the establishment of the Eastern Caribbean Citizenship by Investment Regulatory Authority
The DHTA has called for a review of the recent hike in Tourism site fees

16 October 2025
The Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA) has called for a review of the recent hike in Tourism site fees.

In a press release, the DHTA said while it welcomes the government’s ongoing dialogue on the need for sustainable funding for Dominica’s destination marketing and for the maintenance of the island’s trails and natural sites, it strongly opposes the Government’s sudden and substantial increase in tourism site fees, effective October 1, 2025.

According to the press release, under the new structure, visitors must now pay US$20 per person per day or US$50 per person per week, in many cases representing an increase of over 300 percent to access Dominica’s natural attractions.

The DHTA noted that this is a major change introduced without sufficient consultation with tourism stakeholders or prior notice to those affected.

The release added that these new charges, together with the impending US$30 Tourism Levy slated for January 1, 2026, place the heaviest burden on stayover visitors, who contribute the most to the economy through longer stays and higher in-country spending.

The release further stated that cruise visitors, who place significant pressure on Dominica’s sites and infrastructure, continue to pay disproportionately low head taxes and site fees, in some cases as little as US$3.

The DHTA said it is therefore calling on the Government to immediately suspend the new site fees.

The release stated that this pause would allow for proper planning, clear communication across the industry, and renewed discussions to achieve a fair, workable solution, one that ensures all visitors, including cruise passengers, contribute equitably to Dominica’s tourism economy.

The DHTA reiterated that while it does not support the current policy, it remains committed to working with Government on an equitable framework.

